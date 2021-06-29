(Farragut) -- A Shenandoah man faces drunk driving charges in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Randall Jackson was arrested Tuesday for OWI 2nd offense. Jackson was arrested after sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Highway 275 and 250th Street for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies were then sent to the vicinity of 190th Street and 370th Avenue north of Farragut for a report of the same vehicle in the ditch.
Jackson is being held in the Fremont County Jail.