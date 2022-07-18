(Red Oak) -- The search for Montgomery County's next auditor is over.
At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the county's board of supervisors appointed Jill Ozuna of Red Oak as county auditor. Ozuna succeeds Stephanie Burke, who resigned last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. According to Linkedin, Ozuna is currently employed with the Greenbrier Companies. She holds a business administration and management degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and an accounting and business/management degree from Southwestern Community College. Ozuna was selected from among two candidates interviewed for the position. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News Ozuna's credentials stood out.
"She's got a good accounting background," said Peterson. "She also has some sales background, a people managing background. She had a strong background that we felt was a good fit for the auditor's position."
Peterson says he was pleased with the selection process.
"Initially going in," he said, "I always had the thought in the back of my mind, if we didn't get a strong enough candidate, we could go ahead and allow our treasurer, Jackie Porter, to continue to be in charge of the auditor's duties as far as signing for everything, and all the interim auditor's duties, if we needed to. But, since we did find a strong candidate, we felt that we just as well move forward."
Ozuna's tenure begins August 1. Peterson has no qualms with the appointment's timing.
"I don't know that there's a good time to appoint a new auditor," said Peterson. "There's always something going on. But, I guess what I like about starting the 1st of August is that it allows her a little time before her first election, and five months before we really get into the next month--which, of course, is really important to the county."
Peterson says Ozuna has indicated she will run for a full term as county auditor in the November general elections.