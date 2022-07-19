(Red Oak) -- "Happy and relieved"--that's how Jill Ozuna describes her selection as Montgomery County's next auditor.
By unanimous vote at a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors selected Ozuna to succeed Stephanie Burke, who resigned last month. A Prescott native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Ozuna attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then worked 17 years as a hairdresser before entering the finance and bookkeeping field. Shen then moved to Texas.
"My husband and I, when we got married, we moved to Texas and started a property preservation business," said Ozuna. "We ran that very successfully, and took over nine counties and trained other vendors and other big cities like Houston, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. One of our sons moved back up here to Iowa, and ended up with a baby. We got incredibly grandchild-sick, and moved back up there to be with our grandchild and my mom."
Upon moving to Red Oak, Ozuna worked with the Greenbrier Company for five years, advancing from an administrative assistant to customer service representative senior. While saying she was saddened to hear of Burke's resignation, Ozuna tells KMA News she applied for the auditor's position because she saw it as an opportunity.
"I have a lot of the skills, and that background," she said. "It attracted me there as a way to connect with the people here that I actually live with. I work with a large clientele and colleagues from all over the country--and even other countries--with Greenbrier. But, it's through a computer. Putting a face in front of another face, and physical contact, is different than a computer contact. I felt with this was a good fit for me to take on another challenge, and be a part of the community a little bit more."
Ozuna says she was relieved that the supervisors selected her as the county's new auditor.
"It's a big decision, and I was very happy with their decision," said Ozuna. "I will work very, very hard to make sure I fill those shoes in a good way, and work very hard for the people and earn my keep here."
Among other things, Ozuna must learn the duties associated with serving as the county's elections commissioner.
"I'm working with specific people that will help me, guide me through all the rules and boundaries of what that commission entails," she said. "That will a lot to learn."
Ozuna is expected to run for a full term as county auditor in the November elections. Her tenure with Montgomery County begins August 1.
Editors Note: In an earlier story, KMA News reported that Ozuna received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Southwestern Community College. Actually, Ozuna attended both schools, but never received degrees. We apologize for the error.