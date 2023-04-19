(Pacific Junction) -- A small town KMAland fire department is asking for the public's help in raising funds for more reliable dispatch equipment.
That's according to Pacific Junction Fire Department Chief Ryan Barnes, who tells KMA News his department has launched a "GiveButter" campaign to assist in upgrading the department's pagers to 700 megahertz. Barnes says the transition will align the department with new digital equipment purchased by Mills County to improve the system's reliability. Barnes explained that departments across the county have begun to experience problems with the previous devices.
"Last year and the past couple months in January and February, we had a lot of problems with our paging system," said Barnes. "Most departments just weren't getting pages, or they weren't getting voice pages, they were getting tones but not any voices from the dispatcher explaining everything. So, with the upgrade to this new system, they're trying to eliminate all of those problems."
Barnes says the goal is to purchase at least 10 new pagers amounting to around $6,500. However, since the Missouri River flooding in 2019 that devastated the community of Pacific Junction, Barnes says his department's budget has been significantly diminished due to the number of residents that flood waters drove out of the community.
"It really cut the budget nearly in half because most of the residents that used to live in Pacific Junction before the flood happened, most of them have taken the buyout and moved somewhere else," said Barnes. "Most of them moved to Glenwood, some of them moved to Council Bluffs, and there's a very distinct few that actually stayed."
Barnes also plans to continue working with city officials to find ways to potentially draw more individuals back to the community. But, in the meantime, Barnes says they have become more reliant on contributions from residents in and around the community, whether they're small or big donations. He adds that community members often feel it's a chance to give back and ensure that first responders are available when they call 911.
"Any donation or anything they give us even at our pancake feeds that we have later on in the year, or anything we 'put a boot our for' on free-will donations," he said, "anything they put in that whether it's $1 to any amount of money, we still appreciate that. Because we always make it go towards anything we need for the department."
Barnes also says he and the department's grant writer plan to seek out other potential funding sources to facilitate the upgrade along with the public fundraiser. Pacific Junction is also the last department in the county to upgrade to the 700 megahertz system. Barnes says the county has asked the department to be transferred to the new pagers by October.
Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting the fundraiser website posted on the department's Facebook page. A link is available with this story at kmaland.com.