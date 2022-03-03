(Council Bluffs) -- A Pacific Junction man faces over 33 years in prison in connection with 2003 sexual assaults.
Forty-three-year-old Myron Lee Brandon of Pacific Junction was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 405 months in prison for two counts of Kidnapping and two courts of Transportation of a Minor. Brandon will also served 10 years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Court documents indicate Brandon was found guilty of the charges by a jury in October 2021.
According to trial evidence, in June 2003, Brandon was in downtown Omaha and offered a ride to a fourteen and fifteen year old girl. Brandon drove the girls to a remote location near Pacific Junction, then brandished a knife, tied the two girls up with rope and sexually assaulted them. After Brandon burned the victims on their breasts with a cigarette, they were able to escape after he retrieved a can of gasoline from the bed of the truck. The victims fled to Interstate-29 where they were picked up and assisted by two individuals. After an initial police investigation failed to find a suspect, the Iowa Attorney's General's Office implemented the Sexual Assault Initiative in 2015, which submitted unsolved sexual assault kits to a laboratory to find any DNA evidence, and Brandon was identified as the suspect.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Council Bluffs and Omaha Police Departments, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa and Nebraska Attorney General's Offices investigated the case.