(Mount Ayr) -- Paddlefish snagging season on the Missouri River opens Tuesday.
The 2022 paddlefish snagging season will run through April 30th. Jon Christensen, Natural Resource Technician Two of the Mount Ayr District, joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday. Christensen says this is a relatively new season.
"The paddlefish season had been closed for quite some time," Christensen said. "There was some work that was done by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and some of the other states. It showed there was a population of fish that was able to support a season. The paddlefish season opened up in 2015, and we got that reestablished along the Iowa border and the Missouri River, and then on the portion of the state of Iowa border along the Big Sioux."
Paddlefish can offer a good meal, Christensen says.
"This just gives another opportunity for our anglers to go and get a paddlefish. They're a pretty big fish, and they're fun to catch. When you get one of these fish hooked they can put up a big fight, and they're actually pretty good eating," Christensen added. "It's a good opportunity for people to get out in the Spring of the year.
"After ice is out, there are not a lot of recreational opportunities that occur. This gives them another chance to go enjoy the outdoors and gear up for the spring season before things start getting busy."
Please note that the time for snagging paddlefish is between sunrise and sunset during the allotted days of February 1st-April 30th.
For more details, visit iowadnr.gov or contact Jon Christensen at 641-464-3108.
You can hear the full interview with Christensen below.