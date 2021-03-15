(Clarinda) — Page County’s Board of Health took no action Monday night on a proposed moratorium on wind turbines in the county.
Meeting in regular session, the board heard from residents in Adair and Taylor counties who currently live near wind turbines, as well as from Dr. Peter Thorne — a professor at the University of Iowa and head of the Public Health’s Department of Occupational & Environmental Health. The information presented was in addition to numerous documents provided to the board from both sides of wind energy production. The moratorium request was originally tabled at the board’s January meeting after board members requested the additional information. Board Member Dr. Heather Babe says the information she has does not present wind turbines as a health hazard to the public.
"I feel for both sides greatly, and this is very difficult," said Babe. "I wouldn't necessarily want one of these things in my view, because it would annoy the heck out of me, but I don't see -- given the literature that I have seen -- I don't see the evidence for us to say it's a health hazard."
Jona Hutson is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Certified Nurse Midwife who serves on the board. She says the Board of Health can only look at wind turbines through the lens of public health and not consider economic or other factors.
"I think that we've spent a lot of time reviewing this and it is a very difficult decision to make," said Hutson. "I had to block everything else out and look at just health issues here and look at what we as a public health group can actually make commentary on. And I don't feel at this point that I see enough information to put a moratorium on it."
Board member Tish Frazier says she doesn’t feel she has enough information to make a decision. Board Chair Chuck Nordyke made a motion to implement a moratorium on wind turbines in the county, but his motion died for lack of a second.
"I think where there's smoke, there's probably fire," said Nordyke. "I think that, in my opinion, could warrant a moratorium while we look deeper. However, I do not think -- after listening to my partners here and I highly respect their knowledge base and it's way higher than mine -- I don't know that having that moratorium in place is going to change their minds or give new information that would do so."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes spoke following the board’s decision. He pointed to maintenance manuals from companies who install wind turbines, which require their employees to stay over 3,000 feet away from a turbine during lightning. The setback from non-participating landowners in Page County is currently set at 1,500 feet. He says that instituting a moratorium would allow the Board of Health to study the issue to determine if 1,500 feet is enough of a setback.
"The board members that are not wanting to take this up, I would just caution that means that they're putting their stamp on 1,500 feet," said Holmes. "A moratorium is to study more. If you've made your mind up and you feel like 1,500 feet is adequate, then that's fine, but that is to stamp approval that that is safe.”
While the board did not enact a moratorium, the issue could still be up for further debate at future meetings. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for May 17th at the Page West Building in Shenandoah.