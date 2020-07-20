(Clarinda) -- Public health officials in Page County are monitoring developments after seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over the weekend.
With the additional cases over the weekend, Page County now stands at 32 total cases, of which 21 have recovered. Page County currently has a positive test rate of 2.3%. Speaking on KMA's Morning Line program Monday, Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman attributes the increase in cases to decreased compliance with social distancing.
"People aren't physically distancing themselves like they should be," said Erdman. "They are not wearing masks like they used to. I can go into a store locally and you just don't see the masks like you did in the beginning of the pandemic. From a public health standpoint, that's worrisome. We don't really know where that stems from. People have gotten a little more lax on what they are doing. That's really worrisome from a public health standpoint."
Erdman says she is worried that non-compliance could extend the duration of the pandemic in parts of the country.
"COVID-19 is still here and it's going to be here for awhile," said Erdman. "We all need to take those precautions. We all need to make it our responsibility to help mitigate this. The frustrating part is it's still here and people wonder why it's still here. When people aren't really doing what we are asking them to do, it's going to be here even longer."
The increase in cases also puts a stress of the county's public health department. Erdman says her office must conduct contact tracing investigations for each positive case.
"We have three full-time staff and one part-time staff, so we really don't have a lot of employees in the public health office, so we're all working around the clock, seven days a week and sometimes late into the evening," said Erdman. "A lot of the positive contact cases come in in the evening, so we try to start the disease investigations as soon as we get those."
During the investigations, Erdman says her office attempts to identify anyone who has had a close contact with a positive case.
"The state notifies us or the local hospital notifies us of a positive case," said Erdman. "We then reach out to that person and then we have to find out who that person has been around over the last 14 days from the onset of symptoms or 14 days from their testing if they are asymptomatic. We then reach out to all of those close contacts and make sure that they are monitoring their symptoms. They have to do the 14-day quarantine, along with the case doing a 10-day isolation from the onset of symptoms or the day of testing if they are asymptomatic."
Recently, the Iowa Department of Public Health urged the public to answer phone calls from public health officials to aid in contact tracing investigations. Erdman says her office has hit some road blocks when it comes to getting ahold of people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
"In the beginning of all of this, things were great," said Erdman. "Now, I don't know if people are just not wanting anything to do with COVID-19 anymore -- which we all are there. But, we're getting fewer responses and we're getting fewer people being willing to give us those close contacts. It makes it hard for us. It makes it hard for us on a local level to help protect the community when we don't know who we need to reach out to."
To date, Page County has tested 1,421 total individuals for COVID-19. Statewide, 9.3% of individuals tested have been positive for COVID-19. The full interview with Erdman can be found below.