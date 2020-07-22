(Clarinda) — Page County Public Health officials are warning residents of a scam involving COVID-19 test kits.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says scammers are calling members of the public and telling them they have been exposed to COVID-19. The scammer then says they need a $50 processing fee in order to send a COVID-19 test kit.
Erdman says the Public Health Department will never ask for your banking or credit car information nor would they charge for a COVID-19 test to be done.
Anyone with questions can contact Erdman at (712) 850-1212.