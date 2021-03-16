(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have approved a contract to add features to the county's dispatch operations.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Zetron and the State of Iowa for shared 911 services. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the agreement allows the county to add a number of programs to its 911 dispatch center and costs less than what the county is spending now.
"This will add services to the county by giving us emergency medical dispatch, the pre-911 answer mapping, the CAD mapping to all the officers' mobile cars that have the computers in them, which is stuff we don't have now," said Grebert. "It will be a cost savings to us. It saves a little bit the first three years, but after that, it's going to be a big cost savings for the 911 shared service board."
Perhaps the largest component of the shared system is the addition of an emergency medical dispatch program for Page County. Grebert says EMD allows dispatchers to give instructions during medical emergencies prior to first responders arriving on scene.
"If somebody is having a heart attack, we can help start with CPR," said Grebert. "Montgomery County just delivered a baby over this EMD services that they have up there just recently. The dispatcher can start helping give care to the caller prior to anybody arriving."
The new system comes with an annual cost savings to the county of around $25,000 from the E-911 budget after an initial cost to upgrade hardware and software systems to be compatible. After making implementation payments for the first three years, the county will see the savings for the services. Grebert says he is hoping to use some of the money that he saves from the agreement to upgrade the radio dispatch consoles, which are beginning to age.
"We're currently using the AVTEC's that we purchased back in 2015," said Grebert. "We didn't upgrade those when we did the radio system because they were still new enough. We would like to -- in the next three-to-five years -- upgrade those. Those are going to be a hefty price. We're looking at -- if we did it right now -- $300,000 for the three consoles, or $100,000 apiece. But in the next two or three years, I'm sure that's going to go up too."
Grebert says he is hoping Zetron officials are able to install the initial software within the next 60 days and will allow the county to delay the first payment until July 1st when the next fiscal year starts.