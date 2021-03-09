(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue the process of vetting potential project managers for an upcoming jail project.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, officials with Prochaska & Associates of Omaha presented a plan to assist the county through the planning and bond issue phase of a potential new jail. Curt Field is a project manager with the firm. He says they have worked with a number of counties in the area on developing jail projects that require a public vote for bond funding.
"Most of you have bond funding ahead of you and we want the process to be mindful of that all the way through," said Field. "Even at the needs assessment stage, we think it's important to have lots of transparency and public involvement whenever possible."
Field says their process for developing a jail project begins with a comprehensive needs assessment to help educate the public on what the county is lacking in its current facility.
"The state wants you to have a forecast for your bed count and they want that to be a sophisticated study," said Field. "We think not only is transparency important there, but we think for that to be credible, it's wise for you to have that information couched in the additional research that we do on your county demographics."
Field says Prochaska & Associates strives to be a "full service" firm that helps the county through all phases of the process, including working on getting a bond issue that can pass.
"We think of primary importance is our approach to project financing," said Field. "The effort we put into and the experience that we have at helping you with a bond is good. I don't think architectural/engineering firms classically do that. They usually try a few things and then step away and leave you to your own devices. But we ride the whole process out with you and give you the benefit of the experiences that we've had. Actually, we have a 91% passage rate."
Field says Prochaska & Associates also has engineers and architects under one roof, something that is unique for a small firm.
"Having an engineer a few feet away means that whenever you have a question, you don't hesitate to ask," said Field. "Most firms -- particularly of our size -- will contract anew for each project with an engineering firm, get sideways with someone or they slack off or that firm gets busy and they go to their next round. They schedule meetings with the engineering firm periodically, so next week or the week after we'll get together and talk about your design and what you've done for us. In the meantime, we don't know anything."
The supervisors took no action following the proposal. County officials heard a similar proposal from The Samuels Group of West Des Moines last month. County officials are expected to hear at least one more proposal from a firm before selecting a project manager.