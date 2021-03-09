Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.