(Clarinda) -- Another Christmas gone, another successful Operation Blessing effort in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 13 families and 37 children were served by this year's program, which ensures children in the county's rural communities receive a Christmas gift. While the numbers are down by one in each category, the sheriff is praising the county's reserve deputies for making Christmas merrier, while taking COVID-19 precautions at the same time.
"Basically, we would call to make sure somebody was going to be home," said Palmer. "We would go to the door, leave the presents on the doorstep, out of the weather--however we could--and then tried to make sure somebody came to get them. We didn't want to leave them sitting out there. It worked well. Generally, we like to interact with some of the kids on some of this. However, with what the circumstances were this year, I understand that."
Palmer also credited the sheriff's office's staff for helping make Operation Blessing 2020 a success.
"Our office took the applications, of course," he said, "the requests for gifts from parents or guardians on the children. Then, the reserves--and I believe we had some boy scouts that also helped out with this program again this year--they helped with the shopping on that. But, the reserves and the rest of the office did the majority of that part. Want to give a special thank you to our staff on that part. They wrapped, and took the requests, and tried to make sure everything was right."
Palmer says 84 donations--many of them anonymous--were received for this year's effort. As a result of the extra donations, the sheriff says each family received a ham courtesy of Clarinda's Fareway store.
"Too many times we respond to a call," said Palmer, "maybe that there's very little in the cupboard, or there's very little in the refrigerator. Depending on what we're there for, we see that sometimes. We wanted to make sure they had something a little nutritious. Ham seems to keep a little in the cold. As you well know, it was a little bit chilly over that break. So, we were hoping to provide not only the gifts, but also a little bit of substance and nutrients for them, to try to help get them through, those 13 families and (37) kids."
Despite the program's success, Palmer believes more children and families could have been served this year.
"Next year, I think we're going to try to hit the schools in Page County," he said, "and see if some of these kids are in need. Maybe on an evening that we're not busy, if we can catch the parents at home, maybe just stop by talk to them a little bit, and say, 'this isn't hand out, this is a hand up,' that this is something for the kids. We want to make sure they understand that, yes, there are people that are out there to help them."
Children ranging in age from birth to 15 in the communities of Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro and Hepburn as well as other rural parts of the county are served by the annual program, which was launched in the mid-1980's.