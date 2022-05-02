(Clarinda) -- Voters still have time to mail in absentee ballot request forms for the June Iowa Primary.
May 18 is the first day ballots can be sent out to residents requesting a form. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News her office faces a quick turnaround to return the ballots, due to legislation passed in the 2021 Iowa General Assembly.
"Due to legislative changes, that window is significantly shorter," said Wellhausen. "So, the last day we can mail those out is May 23, as well. Just a few things for people to keep in mind. And then, that May 23 date is also that voter preregistration deadline day, too."
Wellhausen also reminds us to fill out those absentee request forms completely.
"There's several fields that they need to complete," she said. "It is the primary election that kind of gets people. It is June 7--so there's two fields that they need to make sure to put down."
Since it's a primary election, she says voters must also indicate their political party preference. You're also required to put a phone number on the request form.
"I know a lot of people don't like to do that," said Wellhausen, "because they feel like they're going to get those political calls, and stuff. But, actually, on that absentee request form, they can actually check the box beside the phone number that states for that not to be included in their voter information, so that we're not sending that to political parties. But, then, it just gives us that contact information, so that if we do receive their absentee request form, and there's any sort of issue or anything we need from them, we can give them a call and make them aware of that."
Wellhausen says June 6 is the last day to vote absentee in person at the county auditor's office. She adds her office will be open on June 4--the Saturday before the election--for absentee voting. Anyone with questions regarding absentee voting and registration should call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or the auditor's office in your county.