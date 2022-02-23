(Clarinda) -- Page County is addressing a secondary road improvement need after receiving a resident's petition.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a rock petition put forth by Dave Linke. County Engineer J.D. King says Linke had approached the county about the petition a few months ago addressing 202nd street, a dirt road, near the intersection of 156th Street, or M56. King says the road has a short stub of gravel at the intersection, with the remainder being dirt, and he says Linke has gained landowner interest to extend the rock further along 202nd.
"He was able to convince the people on the other side of the road to kick in their part, and so there is 100% of landownership in favor of this," King said. "They'll split the cost and it's a tenth of a mile."
Linke says adding gravel would provide better all-weather access to an area used by both his family and others for multiple recreational uses.
"If we're able to gravel this it'll extend it from my shop down to our driveway into a field and our neighbors driveway is directly across as well," Linke said. "We've improved our pond down there, and we spend a lot of recreation time down there. In fact, we've put electricity and water down there, and three of our families all go down there and our neighbors do the same across the road."
Linke added a neighboring family was hoping to construct a cabin on their side of the road near the pond.
Supervisor Chuck Morris, who was in favor of the petition, says he also hopes the county can continue to work on M56, encouraging Linke to attend the county's five-year plan meeting later this year.
"Some time in March, we'll have a five-year plan and if you get a chance either join us online or come in-person," Morris said. "Because that road is in terrible shape and we recognize that, and it'll be discussed."
The board was unanimous in their decision, and King states the landowners on the property will split the project's cost.