(Clarinda) -- Additional coronavirus cases have been reported in Page County the past two days.
Page County Public Health Tuesday confirmed two new cases. One was an adult age 18-to-40, while the other one was 61-to-80 years old. Three new cases were reported on Monday--a child age 0-to-17 and two adults age 18-to-40. With the five new cases the past two days, Page County's total COVID-19 case count is at 311--280 of which have recovered.
The number of residents tested for coronavirus is at 3,155. Page County's 14-day positivity rate dropped from 20.5% Monday to 17.4% on Tuesday. Statistics from other KMAland counties is found with the daily COVID-19 tracker page under local news at kmaland.com.