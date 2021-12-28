(Clarinda) -- Page County is the latest county in KMAland to adopt a policy complying with an OSHA mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or routine testing in the workplace.
By a 2-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved a policy that would require employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing. The move is in response to an Emergency Temporary Standard put in place by OSHA. That order was originally struck down in federal court, but the order was reinstated by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on December 17th. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case on January 7th. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says regardless of the outcome in the Supreme Court, the county's legal counsel has advised adopting a policy before OSHA begins enforcement on January 10th.
"I think it's clear, everybody on this panel has stated that we don't like this," said Morris. "We think it's going to be hard to manage. It's going to create havoc in our organization. However, I don't think this board has the authority to pick and choose which laws we obey or don't obey. That leads to anarchy."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the OSHA standard is wrong.
"My kids watch Schoolhouse Rock a lot, and this is not how a law is made," said Holmes. "This is not a law, so I do not uphold to anarchy in this is a law that we are not following. This is unbelievable. You say we are all against. Well, I'm absolutely against it. I'm not against it because it's going to cause a headache for us as a county. I'm against it because it's wrong."
Under the guidance released by OSHA, any employer with more than 100 employees would be bound by the mandate. Holmes says Page County is right on the line when it comes to qualifying for the mandate.
"We have 101, and I was told there are two part-time people that were removed for whatever reason, I don't know," said Holmes. "That put us at 99, with a new hire that would put us at 100 while Randy Davison is still here. I don't want to beat this because we have 99 to stop it, but if that's what it takes and that's what you guys look at. We've got people, and I've received emails and calls, good employees that are going to leave over their freedom being trampled on."
While he doesn't support a vaccine mandate, Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the county still needs a policy in place if the Supreme Court allows it to stand.
"I don't like the mandate that they have proposed, personally," said Armstrong. "It's not our mandate, but according to the legal counsel that we have received, we are best to follow their advice. I believe that. The only caveat that I have and my only concern is still to fully implement, we need to have ample test kits available to those at an affordable cost. I'm a little concerned still about that."
By the same 2-1 vote, the supervisors also approved an agreement for Lintelio Pandemic Module software, which would assist the county in managing testing results for employees if the policy goes into effect.