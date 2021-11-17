(Clarinda) -- Page County, like many KMAland entities, is addressing COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the new Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, regulations published on November 5th. In addition, attorney Ann Smisek. with Ahlers and Cooney, was present to answer questions from county employees and lay out the current situation faced by the county and all employers with over 100 employees.
"Starting December 6th, you have to have evidence or proof of your employees vaccination status one, number two, if you're unvaccinated you have to wear a mask," Smisek said. "Then starting January 4th, anybody that is unvaccinated or has not provided proof of vaccination, has to be tested or provide evidence of having a negative COVID test every seven days."
Smisek says it is up to the county's discretion whether to cover the costs of the tests for employees.
The OSHA regulations are momentarily unenforceable due to an emergency stay in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Despite this, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the advice from legal counsel is to protect them from potentially hefty fines in the future.
"As fiduciaries of county tax dollars, they are trying to protect us from the insane fines that are in this law," Morris said. "If there's a violation, if this law goes through, the fine starts at $13,560. If it is deemed willful by OSHA, that fine starts at $75,000."
Smisek also says those fines could be per infraction or employee not in compliance with the regulations.
However, supervisor Jacob Holmes is adamant about not giving legitimacy to the regulations and calls them an "attack on individual liberties."
"There are a lot of individual liberty rights here, and we're trying to see how we dance to these unbelievable, unconstitutional rules," Holmes said. "It's kind of like giving credence by even starting on this policy and 'should we pay for it or not.' I give it no legitimacy, this is the most bogus thing that I have ever seen, as far as freedom, in my life."
Holmes says the legal counsel should be giving guidance on fighting the legislation rather than "play along with it." Smisek responded, saying the lawsuit by the state of Iowa represents all employees and counties.
Smisek also reminded the board and employees that personal feelings of unconstitutionality do not equate to a court ruling. Until then, she says a contingency plan should be put in place behind the scenes.
"I know working with lots of different clients, people are all over the board on this kind of thing, and we deal with boards that do not want to implement it at all," Smisek said. "But what we're advising is that it is wise to at least prepare these policies or whatever they want you to have. If you don't have to implement them or adopt the policies, you're fine if this all gets struck down. But in the meantime, we advising to at least get stuff prepared in the background."
Smisek also says county employees can file letters of religious beliefs or health situations that warrant them not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The board took no formal action on the regulations at the meeting.