(Clarinda) -- Portions of Page County have been removed from an open burning ban.
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the burn ban--originally in effect after April 15--has been lifted by fire chiefs in the Braddyville and Clarinda fire districts. Additionally, Grebert says the open burn ban has been lifted in the Stanton and Villisca fire districts that extend into Page County.
However, Grebert says the ban does remain in effect until further notice for the College Springs, Coin, Essex, and Shenandoah fire districts. Residents are advised to continue to refrain from open burning of any kind, and per Iowa Code a violation of the order is a simple misdemeanor.
A copy of the amended open burning ban proclamation from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office is available below.