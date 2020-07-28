(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials have announced one additional case of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the new case is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The patient is recovering at home. Erdman says the number of cases in the county continues to grow.
"Our disease investigations are almost tripling," said Erdman. "We are finding out that with every case, we have more close contacts. It's averaging around five families and we even have 14 families for one case that we have to put in quarantine. We have a good amount of people in the county who should be in quarantine right now."
The new case brings Page County's total to 57 positive case, of which 32 have recovered.