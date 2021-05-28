(Clarinda) -- Despite a decrease in demand, Page County officials are still offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Page County Public Health says prime, or first boost clinics take place June 15th and 29th from 4-to-6 p.m. at its offices in the Page County Annex at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Appointments are not necessary--walk-ins will be accepted. County public health officials also note that June 18th is the last day to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the county, unless more of it becomes available. In addition, officials say Shenandoah's Walmart is offering the Moderna vaccine right now, while Hy-Vee stores in Clarinda and Shenandoah have the Pfizer vaccine available.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman noted the recent dropoff in vaccine demand on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"We've had such a decline in people wanted to get vaccinated at this point," said Erdman. "I really think anything we can do to encourage people and incentivize it, hopefully people will start coming out and getting those vaccines."
Though mask requirements and other regulations have been relaxed in the region, COVID cases are still being reported in Page County. County officials reported five new cases on Thursday--three of which were in adults age 18-to-40, while the others were in older adults 61-to-80. The county's total confirmed cases since last March stands at 2,131--2,100 of which have recovered. The county's 14-day positivity rate currently stands at 2.2%.