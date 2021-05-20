(Clarinda) — Page County officials have approved appointing a current employee to oversee federal reporting for COVID-19 relief funds.
As part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress, Page County will receive $2.9 million from the Department of Treasury to be spent on a wide variety of expenditures. The county has already formed a committee to explore potential projects for the funding. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says it’s still fairly unclear what the money can be used for.
"The problem with government programs, of course, is the government giveth and the government taketh away," said Morris. "In this particular case, there are no rules. They are saying here's a bunch of money, but they haven't defined how to spend it. The only thing they've made really crystal clear at this point is that it cannot be used for direct tax relief and it must be earmarked by 2024 and expended by the end of 2026."
The supervisors this week approved assigning Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues the administrative and reporting duties for dollars from the program. Morris says federal money means stringent reporting for expenditures.
"In our experience with FEMA and other disaster payments from the federal government, reporting is extremely cumbersome and will take some effort," said Morris. "None of our offices have that ability. The Auditor's Office and Treasurer's Office are all busy serving the public in the things that they're called to do. A lot of counties are hiring an individual special to be the administrator of these funds."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he feels Nordhues would be a good fit to handle the reporting duties.
"Tom's got patience and a lot of diligence and he's willing to ask questions," said Armstrong. "The red tape never seems to bother him. It's not going to be a full-time job. It may be a lot to learn, but once it gets started, it's going to be very easy. It's just making sure we don't let anything slip through the cracks."
Nordhues says he is open to the new job duties. The supervisors postponed a planned performance review in closed session for Nordhues due to an emergency and will conduct the review at a later time.