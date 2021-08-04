(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors has approved additional money for a fund to improve affordable housing in southwest Iowa.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved an additional $1,000 appropriation from the county's local option sales tax revenues to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. The $1,000 is in addition to $5,000 originally budgeted for the fund in this fiscal year's budget. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the Southwest Iowa Planning Council had requested the $1,000 last winter during the budgeting process, however, he says that request was overlooked by the board. Armstrong says the county's contribution helps the project exist.
"It is funded through the Iowa Finance Authority," said Armstrong. "SWIPCO has to have a 10% match funding from our local governments and then the dues paid by each county are to meet this 10% government match requirement."
Created in 2006, the fund addresses housing needs in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby counties. The fund assists with over 100 homes and over $1.5 million in projects each year. Armstrong says Page County benefits from the program.
"They did 76 projects in Page County, 63 home repairs, six homeownership assistance and seven demolitions for a total of $690,000+ in six different Page County communities," said Armstrong. "That was in five years investment of $25,000. That many dollars came back to the county through this."
In addition to the county, the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah contribute to the trust fund. Armstrong says the benefits hit all parts of the county.
"It stretches into Essex, and even Northboro, Coin and Braddyville have benefitted in the past," said Armstrong. "It's an amazing function that they work. It's a nine-person board and SWIPCO does a great job in our area with this."
The fund assists with housing repairs to address health, safety and energy efficient deficiencies, as well as homeownership assistance for lower-income households and assistance for cities and counties in demolishing blighted properties.