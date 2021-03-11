(Clarinda) — Page County officials are contracting with a company to digitize many of the county’s records.
Meeting in regular session this week, the supervisors approved an agreement with ArcaSeach — a company that specializes in digitalization of records from Paynesville, Minnesota. County Recorder Branda Esaias says the agreement will be paid for using funds generated by a fee charged for each document filed in her office.
"When you record a document, we have an extra amount that we put towards this fund," said Esaias. "It's called a records management. I've just been holding that money. You can use it to hire somebody else to come in and scan your records, but I've held that money to put towards this project -- $22,000 out of this records management -- so we can get our indexes online. Then we will broaden that and we're going to start putting deeds on record."
Esaias says several records prior to the 1991 courthouse fire were kept on microfilm and may have been damaged partially during the blaze. She says the new digitization of records will allow them to be stored in off-site servers for protection from disasters. She said the new service will also make it easier for those needing to access certain records.
"Now this is going to be a possibility, the more records we get online, that they can get these records," said Esaias. "Hopefully, we can also put a tool in there that they can pay for a user fee. We can generate some revenue that way, so we can get more records."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Esaias’ office was one of the several departments that were closed to the public when the courthouse was shut down. Her office eventually allowed appointment-only records searches with limits. She says other area counties who have already scanned their records into a database were able to continue operating during the pandemic.
"When we had COVID, some other counties had 40 years already on record," said Esaias. "They could go in and continue to do their business. And it has been crazy with buying, selling, refinancing. That would be a really good resource for them."
Esaias estimates the initial funds will cover digitizing around 40 books worth of information. She says her goal is to set aside money from the fund each year to continue working through the large amount of records stored by the county.