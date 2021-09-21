(Clarinda) -- Page County has officially taken the first steps in starting the courthouse window project after signing a contract with an architectural firm.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard two proposals from architectural firms to oversee the window project. The window project has been before the board several times, and recently the board decided outsource in order to make sure the project was done right. Architect Jerry Purdy representing Farnsworth Group out of Waukee, and Architect Jerry Berggren representing Berggren Architects out of Lincoln, presented their bids to the board. After hearing both proposals and discussion, the board officially accepted the bid from Farnsworth Group.
Purdy, during his presentation, after the firm has made their recommendations on the windows that will be used, a bid letting process will likely have to take place for the contractor to install them.
"You are a public entity, this project will more than likely exceed your bidding threshold and so forth, so you will need to put it out for public bid," Purdy said. "The documents give the excruciating detail of what the scope of work is, from the type of windows, the elevation of the windows, to the details of how they set in the window opening. The idea is that set of documents, you can distribute to the construction community, and they can literally take a look at those documents, bid on the project and not have to show up here."
Purdy also mentioned bids have been "all over the place" price wise, saying he has seen bids ranging from $2,200 to $3,600 per window. With the current project planned on the courthouse, Purdy says the total cost for installation could be anywhere from $240,000 to $300,000.
However, Purdy says once the bids have been made, his firm will present their recommendation to the board.
"Once the bids are received, we would make a recommendation," Purdy said. "One, the bidding process that was utilized we will detail that for you, and second, is the low bidder is a qualified bidder and appears to be in good standing from that stand point. The way we do that is we ask for references and so far, to make sure we are getting a contractor that's capable of finishing the project."
Purdy says his firm will provide inspections of the windows at project completion as well as 11 months after the completion of the project.
Purdy says the construction contract fee percentage is set at 6.5% of the total cost of the project. He added if the actual bid price is different than the estimate, the percentage would move with the price.
"For total service, it's 6.5% times that (total project cost), that's it," Purdy said. "So if the construction bid goes down, that percentage would reflect that savings, if the price goes up, then if reflects the market place for what the bid was and it stays the same."
The percentage was the key selling point for the board as it included nearly every potential cost the board could throw at Purdy. Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who had been spear heading the window project, says the percentage makes it a really good deal for them.
"I really feel good about his (Purdy's) bid," Holmes said. "It's all included in the one lump, and it's a fair price compared to the other guy with the other bid. I originally thought that last sentence meant there was something else coming, where it might add up to be comparable to the other bid, but he very clearly said it's not."
Holmes says he feels while the fee is less than half of the Berggren Architects bid, the board isn't giving up an services by taking the Farnsworth bid. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he intends to inform both bidders of the boards decision.