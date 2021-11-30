(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are taking steps to protect sensitive election security information at the local level.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution regarding the confidentiality of public records related to the election infrastructure of Page County. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the resolution would make security plans and other sensitive information about how elections are run confidential.
"At some trainings that we attended, they advised that this is a good idea to put this forward," said Wellhausen. "We do have a policy in place -- a security policy in place -- that we set up awhile ago. This just protects that information and makes it confidential."
Wellhausen says the security policy in place for elections in the county contains information that hackers or other bad actors could use to hijack voting equipment.
"We do have a lot of information in there that if somebody would choose to request that information and then choose to do something bad with it, they would then know where we store our equipment, our software, our hardware and the different processes that we use like our emergency process," said Wellhausen. "It basically has all of our election information in there, so if there was ever a threat, it alerts them as to basically everything that we're going to do to stop the threat if they're going to come in."
Under Iowa Code, most information regarding elections and election administration falls under Iowa Code Chapter 22, which dictates which documents are public record and available for public inspection. Wellhausen says an administrative rule allows county governments in Iowa to hold back certain sensitive information.
"We're required to maintain a written security policy with the details to protect election equipment from unauthorized access," said Wellhausen. "It does allow that. We also stated in the resolution that our office advocates for 100% transparency in local government, and that we recognize that releasing public records relating to the vulnerabilities of our election infrastructure would be irresponsible and detrimental to the voters."
Wellhausen says other counties in Iowa have recently taken similar steps to combat any threats to election security.