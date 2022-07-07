(Clarinda) -- The Page County Secondary Roads department will get its fuel from a new vendor for the next year.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a fuel transportation bid with Agriland, Inc. of Clarinda, including a total price of $0.17 and $0.08 per gallon of transporting no. 2 diesel -- the department's primary fuel source -- with and without additives, respectively. County Engineer J.D. King says the cost covers the transportation and delivery of the product rather than the fuel itself.
"What these numbers are numbers in addition to the invoice price of the fuel," said King. "So when we order a tanker load of fuel, it has a certain price per gallon that day, and then they'll add the margin shown here to that fuel. So, this is not a fuel contract."
King explained Agriland was generally the lowest bid outside of being $0.01 higher than United Farmers Coop on no. 2 diesel with additives. However, King says Agriland slips to $0.02 cheaper without additives, which he adds his department does not always use for their nearly 70,000 gallons of no. 2 diesel. But, he emphasized that Agriland had the most stable bid in a fluctuating and unpredictable fuel market.
"The fuel is a magnitude larger than this cents per gallon that we're having it delivered for," said King. "In other words, they're not making much money at $0.08 over the cost of fuel."
Additionally, the bid includes $0.37 per gallon for roughly 10,000 gallons of gasohol, just over $0.10 for approximately 13,000 gallons of no. 1 diesel, and an additional $0.13 per gallon for delivery to maintainer sheds in Hepburn, Essex, Northboro, Coin, and the Page County Landfill. Other companies that submitted a bid included Sapp Bros. out of Shenandoah and United Farmers Coop in Red Oak.