(Clarinda) -- The Page County Secondary Roads Department will get its fuel from a new vendor starting in July.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a fuel transportation bid from Sapp Bros. for $27,534. County Engineer J.D. King says the contract costs cover transportation and delivery of the fuel and not the fuel itself.
"We sent out for fuel bids earlier in the month," said King. "On Friday, three vendors turned in bids. The numbers here reflect the extra over the rack price that fluctuates every day at the terminal. This is their profit margin and all of the taxes."
King says the contract represents the maximum amount the county would pay for fuel transport and additives. He says the total cost to the county would likely be lower, because his department doesn't always use additives to its diesel. King says Sapp Bros. bid was the lowest of three received.
"Where the costs go up is in the fuel, itself," said King. "This is the transport and delivery. They're not making a whole lot of money on 80,000 gallons from the county."
Other bids were received from Agriland FS and Miller Oil -- both of Clarinda. In other business, the supervisors reviewed the route for a planned road tour Wednesday through the county and approved the appointment of Marcy Crain to the Library Board of Trustees for a six-year term.