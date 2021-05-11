(Clarinda) — The Page County Board of Supervisors has taken the next step in a potential jail project in the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the supervisors voted 2-1 to conduct a jail study and selected The Samuels Group of West Des Moines to perform the work. The decision comes after months of preliminary conversations regarding the current facility, which was built in the mid-1930s. Over the last few months, the supervisors have heard presentations from four architectural firms vying to conduct a study and work through a potential construction project. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he would like to wait to do a study until the county is closer to a potential project.
"With the cost of building materials -- I know we're not building a jail, this is a study not building a jail -- but I don't think it's a good idea to do a study if we don't think we're going to build a jail within a year," said Holmes. "I think we might be getting our jail study a little bit expired."
Holmes says he would prefer to focus on improving county roads and save a jail study for the early part of next year.
"I'm not saying we don't need to look into a jail study or look into fixing our jail," said Holmes. "Tonight, we heard like we did last week and I've had a lot of phone calls, about people very worried about their safety on these roads with flying rocks and dust and all the roads are ground up. This year, I'd like to go more after that than this. Even though we have money set aside, we can do that again. Myself, I think it should be looked at next year."
Among other things, the study will provide an overall report of the county’s needs when it comes to a law enforcement facility and jail and look at potential future needs when it comes to planning. Supervisor’s Chair Chuck Morris says regardless of the timing of a construction project, a jail study is needed.
"There's a lot in a jail study, in my opinion, that we could learn," said Morris. "It's a huge project. None of us have ever built a jail. None of us really probably want to build a jail. But, it is something that I'm pretty confident we're going to -- sometime in the pretty near future -- have to do."
The cost of the study is capped at $15,000 and will be paid for using local option sales tax dollars budgeted for the jail project. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the county is still awaiting guidance from the federal government, but it’s possible some of the $2.9 million awarded to the county under the American Rescue Plan could be used to finance a portion of the project. Holmes says his hesitation boils down to timing.
"I'm good with a jail study, I just want to wait," said Holmes. "I'm not against a jail study. I think it's necessary. I just think there are too many uncertainties for me. I can't vote for it right now. January, I could probably think about it. I just can't right now. Things change and I don't want to spend $10,000-15,000 on something is going to change."
Morris says he will reach out to The Samuels Group to initiate the study. Other companies who presented to the board in person included Prochaska & Associates of Omaha, Carlson West Povondra of Omaha and Goldberg Group Architects of St. Joseph.