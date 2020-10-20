(Clarinda) -- In preparation for wind turbines in the county, Page County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of meteorological towers during their meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 20.
According to Gabe Klooster from Invenergy on Zoom, the towers, that will stand about 196 feet, measure wind and other weather-related information. Invenergy plans wind turbine projects and will have a meteorological tower near 280th Street and E Avenue, southwest of Coin. The towers are expected to collect data between two and three years. A construction schedule was not known.
Tenaska, another wind-turbine development firm, has plans for three towers of similar size in eastern Page County. One will be located near 290th Street and Vine Avenue; 260th Street and X Avenue and Taylor-Page Avenue and Highway 2. Those towers will also be utilized for up to three years. Tenaska representative Bob Ramakers said construction could start this fall.
Jim Varley, from the Page County Attorney’s office, said the county’s board of adjustment does not need involved in the decision since the county’s wind-turbine ordinance, approved a year ago, includes meteorological towers.
In other supervisor news…
Ryan Urkoski asked the supervisors to place a video on the county’s website of a wind-turbine meeting held this summer at the Page County Fairgrounds. Supervisor Chuck Morris said he would ask for legal counsel about the request knowing the information was not sanctioned by the county.
Urkoski said the video includes various information including “trespass zoning, known health effects from local residents and health professionals and an attorney on what to look for in a turbine contract.”
Urkoski wants the video to complement an online wind-turbine meeting the supervisors had Oct. 13.
During a supervisor meeting two weeks ago, Urkoski claimed Morris said the fairground meeting was “sufficient” since it was a public meeting. Urkoski then accused Morris of changing his mind by not approving the video to be placed on the county website.
“I’m not saying that, Ryan,” Morris said.
Morris added the supervisors have heard from him. “The question today is can we post a non-government meeting on a government website,” Morris said.
At the beginning of the Oct. 20 meeting, Morris said the public comment has returned to supervisors meetings.
“There was understandable criticism about the decision to suspend public comments following our meeting on Sept. 1.”
About 75 people attended the supervisors meeting Sept. 1 which included discussion of wind turbines. “However several in that group were very disrespectful and hateful. Personal comments were directed to all of us but particularly to Jon Herzberg. Those comments were out of bounds. “
Supervisors removed public comments from following meetings allowing a “cooling off time” according to Morris.
Morris demanded public comment be respectful or public comments will again be suspended from the agenda.
Supervisors approved cancelling a tax sale based on a request Page County Treasurer Angie Dow has never made before. For the past year and a half, an unnamed property owner has been making $50 payments for two years of back taxes. Back taxes are required to be paid in full. Taxes are current on the property with the exception of two prior years.
She requested a cancelation of the tax sale and continue to take the payments. Dow speculated it will take two years for full payment of the back taxes and would lower the interest the county receives by .5 %.
“He’s been paying faithfully,” she said.
Morris asked Dow if this will set any precedent. Dow said she can’t answer, but has never seen someone attempt to pay back taxes. “I’m happy they are paying their taxes,” she said.
Supervisors approved the use of the courthouse lawn for the Clarinda American Legion’s annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11. Historically, the program has been held for the public at Clarinda Middle School. To prevent any possible spread of Covid 19, organizers suggested an outdoor program on the courthouse lawn.