(Clarinda) -- Page County's Secondary Roads Department will likely see an increase in money allotted for new equipment in the upcoming fiscal year.
During a budget session earlier this month, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for the county's secondary roads department for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1st. While overall expenditures for one of the largest county budgets are only expected to grow $80,000, a $100,000 increase in money allotted for the purchase of new equipment is included in the budget. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the increase comes after minimal spending on equipment over the past three years.
"We were trying to undertake some other things, and we didn't budget very much in my new equipment, and so I spent a little less than $24,000 in fiscal year 2020 on new equipment," King said. "Then, in fiscal year 2021, that would have been COVID-19 and work on the EWP projects left over from the flood of '19. So I had $300,000 budgeted but we only spent $11,000 on new equipment."
King says his department has spent some of the $500,000 allotted for the current fiscal year, but are looking at ways to try and max out the increase to $600,000 for new equipment by looking at some of the "bread and butter" needs for a secondary roads department.
"We're going to attempt to purchase two motor graders, and we've got two trucks that are on order and hopefully they'll come in this fiscal year," King said. "We rebuilt a motor grader so it doesn't fall under 'new equipment,' but it's essentially a new machine that was built from the bottom up."
King says he also told the board of supervisors the revitalized motor grader has been working well.
Overall, Kings says his budget only increased from $5.11 million in fiscal year 2022 to $5.19 million in the upcoming fiscal year, good for just over a 1.5% increase. King says part of that increase will also be for bridges and culverts, after seeing that most bridge repairs still needed in the county are on dirt or unsurfaced roads.
"A dirt road or unsurfaced road aren't always the 'local' classification of road, but mostly so," King said. "And the type of road we have if it's a local road, a farm-to-market road, or federal aid road, that affects the kind of money we can use to work on those roads. If you have a federal aid road, you can spend federal aid money on it, but if you have a local road or dirt road with a failing bridge, you can't spend federal money on that bridge."
King says the remaining 10 categories of his budget will more or less stay the same from the current fiscal year.