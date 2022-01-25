(Clarinda) -- Several preliminary board-controlled budgets were approved in Page County, including the county's safety budget, which will continue to account for safety consultant costs.
By a unanimous vote Monday afternoon, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary safety budget for the fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1st. As the budget was discussed, how the county would approach safety training and monitoring continued to be of interest. Previously Supervisor Chuck Morris entertained hiring a full-time safety coordinator to monitor safety training and handle some human resource duties. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes reiterated he is against the idea if the county continues to work with safety consultant Mark Shaffer of SPR in Davenport.
"People have told me they don't see the need for a full-time position to do that, unless there's something we don't know about that needs to be done," Holmes said. "That's just what I've heard, and there's quite a pile of money here to re-capture."
Holmes has also suggested working with Shaffer but instead delving out the in-person safety work to department heads. Morris says he is willing to give the idea a try. First, however, he believes that to add some accountability, the board needs to review the current safety policy to make expectations clear for those heads to follow.
"I think you got to have a policy that has some teeth in it, because they're elected officials and we can't control them," Morris said. "So there needs to be a policy for their employees so that they know this is really important and that we're trying to protect assets of the county by being trained, and by being knowledgeable about all aspects of safety."
The current safety budget is expected to include $14,000 for the costs of Shaffer's services, who has been paid $800 to $1,000 per month by the county, depending on travel, to oversee safety issues and provide safety recommendations.
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says Shaffer has proposed an idea of listing the recommended safety modules for each department to the board and letting them take care of the enforcement of the completion of those modules.
"Mark (Shaffer) was willing to separate it out, and send each group what we need to do, so in my case he would probably send it to me and then I'd share it with you guys," Armstrong said. "And then, on the ones that aren't getting done, he's probably going to send in this case to me, a reminder saying 'hey, Chuck hasn't done anything, can you get on him and see if he can get that done and help him out or whatever, and then if there isn't a response from the department head, then that's going to be our job to bring them in and say why is this not getting done."
The board agreed to run the proposed plan by Shaffer and gauge his interest before implementing any policies. While the board decided to give the "in-house" method a try, Morris still believes pursuing a full-time safety coordinator in the future is a need.
"I know we thought maybe when we were dealing with the potential of COVID-19, of adding somebody safety/human resources," Morris said. "I still think we need to at some point keep that on our radar because HR is not getting any easier."
Currently, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen handles the county human resource duties, and Morris also cited expanding election laws as a reason to potentially re-direct the human resource duties.
Additionally, Morris and Armstrong proposed resurrecting a safety committee complied of a few county employees for accident reviews. However, stipends for the committee members are not currently included in the safety budget.