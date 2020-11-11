(Clarinda) -- After a closed session and a unanimous 3-0 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a settlement Tuesday, Nov. 10 with former secondary roads office manager Judy Ridnour.
Details of the settlement were undisclosed.
On July 31, 2018, the board approved 2-1 to accept Ridnour’s resignation. Supervisor Jon Herzberg cast the only no vote. Herzberg did not explain his reasons. That vote was held after a closed session. Ridnour, who was in attendance at that meeting said her resignation was “reluctant” and she had “done nothing wrong.” The reason for her resignation was never made public. She had been with the county for 44 years.
Supervisors agreed to continue her health insurance plan through the remainder of 2018.
In other supervisor news...
Page County Engineer J.D. King said he was not interested in having the county maintain the roads in the Cherokee Ridge subdivision located west of Clarinda. At the request of developer Dennis Sunderman, King assessed the situation and said it is not ideal for county equipment and strategy.
“It’s a narrow right of way,” King said about the roads and property lots. “There will be difficulty with a grader.” King said since there are no adjacent ditches, like with county roads, it is likely maintenance would damage portions of lawns.
King said there is also no through road in the subdivision intersecting with a county road.
Supervisor Jon Herzberg said when Cherokee Ridge was being planned, the county was asked then about maintaining the roads. Herzberg said the county agreed it would only consider the proposal if curbs and gutters were built. Those amenities were not included with the lots.
Supervisors approved tax abatements for the following properties:
- 300 Pine St. in Shenandoah for the city of Shenandoah
- 804 S. Center St. in Shenandoah for the city of Shenandoah.
- 400 W. Glenn Miller Drive in Clarinda for Clarinda Regional Health Center
- 210 N. 17th St. in Clarinda for Page County.