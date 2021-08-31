Jason Renander
(Clarinda) -- Page County's assessor has been given a new term.

At its meeting in Clarinda Monday evening, the Page County Conference Board approved a six-year appointment for County Assessor Jason Renander. The term begins January 1st, 2022. The conference board consists of three voting entities: the county's mayors, school district representatives and the county's board of supervisors. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says only two votes were recorded, as the school districts didn't have a quorum of members as required by law. Only the mayors' and supervisors' votes were recorded--and Morris says both voted aye to the appointment.

Renander has been the county's assessor since June of 2019, when he succeeded the retiring Peggy Smith.

