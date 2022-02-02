(Clarinda) -- Page County's Assessor could see a roughly 7.3% bump in pay following January's Conference Board meeting.
During its January meeting Monday, the Page County Conference Board discussed several items regarding the Page County Assessor's fiscal year 2023 budget. Board of Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News most notable was the 13.7% raise that Assessor Jason Renander had proposed for himself in the upcoming fiscal year. Armstrong says Renander attempted to make a case for the most significant raise in the county for the upcoming fiscal year.
"There was a lot of discussion about why, and he went through a lot of comparables in the county and population size, parcel size, and then talking a lot about the average in southwest Iowa versus the state," Armstrong said. "And as always, and by far the most this year, wages have really taken quite a new avenue of what people are asking, wanting, and hoping for."
The 13.7% ask comes after Renander asked for an 8.6% increase for the 2022 budget, which the board reduced to 4%.
Armstrong says an initial motion was made to give Renander an increase of 3% and a $1,500 stipend to offset the costs of his training and schooling for the position. However, he adds it failed rather heavily. After further discussion, Armstrong says a motion was eventually made and approved to give Renander a flat $5,000 raise, good for a roughly 7.3% increase.
"Which raises him up to $73,597 for the next 2022-23 year, and then his deputy Darla McCall would be getting a $4,000 raise," Armstrong said. "Because she's allowed up to 80% of what his raise would be, and that would put her at $58,878."
He adds that roughly two-thirds of the board voted in favor of the $5,000 and $4,000 raises for Renander and McCall, respectively.
Armstrong says proponents of the raise said the raise would get Renander closer to the statewide mean quicker and pointed out Assessors can be hard to come by these days.
"It's not an easy job, an assessor is something people sometimes can criticize," Armstrong said. "For unknown reasons they sometimes think the Assessor is the bad guy, and really in most cases they aren't the bad people, it's what the state hands down to them that they have to follow. So it's kind of an unappreciated job, so therefore the value has been kind of going up a little bit."
Overall, Armstrong says the fiscal year 2023 budget has been one of the toughest he has had to put together over his nearly five-year tenure on the Board of Supervisors, with salaries taking such a large focus.
"Because when you do have good people, you don't want to lose them, but on the other hand, you got to be careful not to get things to the point where it's not affordable," Armstrong said. "Because once a raise is in place, every raise in the future is going to be higher, so it gets very complicated."
Renander took on the role of Page County Assessor in 2019, succeeding Peggy Smith who had served in the role since 2003.