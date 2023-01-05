Page County Courthouse

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office issued its latest report on court activities.

The report is published here:

Download PDF Page County Attorney's Report I 1/5/23
Download PDF Page County Attorney's Report 1/5/23 II

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.