Page County Courthouse

(Clarinda) -- Action was taken on numerous court cases in Page County recently.

Details are provided in the Page County Attorney's Office's latest report:

Download PDF Page County Attorney's Report I 4/14/2021
Download PDF Page County Attorney's Report II 4142021

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.