(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity.
You can view the full report below.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 30, 2021 @ 12:08 pm
(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity.
You can view the full report below.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.