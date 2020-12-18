Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen
Buy Now

Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen

(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity.

You can view the full report in the .pdf below.

Download PDF Page Co. Attorney's Report 12/18/20

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.