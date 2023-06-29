(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent activity for his office.
You can view the full report below.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 11:19 am
(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent activity for his office.
You can view the full report below.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.