(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of court activities.
The complete report is available below.
Windy with rain diminishing to a few showers. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain diminishing to a few showers. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 4:19 pm
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of court activities.
The complete report is available below.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.