(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity.
You can view the full report below.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 6:31 pm
(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity.
You can view the full report below.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.