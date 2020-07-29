(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of district court activities for the week of July 13th.
You can view the full report below.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.