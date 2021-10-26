(Clarinda) -- A proposed ordinance to allow ATV and UTV usage on gravel roads in Page County has passed its first reading.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, which was drafted using language from existing county ordinances in the state. Under the ordinance, those wishing to use ATVs for recreational purposes would be required to register with the County Recorder's Office and pay a $30 fee. Agricultural use would be exempt from the registration and fee. No members of the public spoke during the public hearing. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the only comment he received regarding the cost of registering.
"Their comment on it was the $30 they thought could be lower," said Holmes. "I looked at Ringgold County, and they thought that was more acceptable, because they're paying road use tax and all these things anyway, like fuel. That's the comment I received last night."
In order to drive an ATV on gravel roads, you must over 18 years old with a valid driver's license and provide proof of liability insurance. Following the public hearing, the board approved the first reading of the ordinance. The ordinance must still have at least one more reading before being adopted.