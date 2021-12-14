(Clarinda) -- Registration for a recently approved ATV and UTV ordinance begins in Page County this week.
On November 9th, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the final reading of an ordinance authorizing the registration and operation of ATV and UTVs on the county's secondary roads. County Recorder Brenda Esaias is reminding residents that this Wednesday, registration opens for the ordinance that will go into effect on January 1st, 2022. Esaias's office handles the registration and says there is an application form for owners to fill out.
"What that will consist of is the owner's name, if there's a co-owner, an address, a phone number," Esaias said. "And then it'll list the vehicles make, the model, the year, and we'll get all that information off of the registration, so that'll be easy to fill in off that."
Along with the application, those wishing to register their machine will need to be 18 years or older and provide a valid driver's license.
Esaias says owners will also need to present an Iowa Department of Natural Resources registration if they have one.
"You'll bring in the proof of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources registration, and if you don't have that, then we will register your machine for this ordinance," Esaias said. "Then we'll give you the number, or you'll already have a number from your registration and we'll mark that on the report."
Proof of insurance for the machine will also be required at the initial registration. Esaias also notes there is a registration fee before owners receive their decal.
"It's $30 at the time of the initial registration and the time of the application," Esaias said. "Kind of what we plan to do, is you'll get a decal and then you'll get your ordinance, and we'll have the information filled out and then you're good to go."
However, Esaias says the ordinance is for recreational use. Therefore, those using an ATV or UTV for strictly agricultural purposes would not need to register.
"If you're strictly wanting to use it for ag purposes, you do not need to come in here and register for a permit or decal, you can just carry on like you have been doing," Esaias said. "This permit will let you go on Page County secondary roads that are off of your farm use."
Esaias notes the ordinance covers Page County secondary roads, including primarily gravel roads and hard surface roads when gravel is not available. For more information on the new ordinance or how to register, contact the Page County Recorder's Office at 712-542-3130. A copy of the ordinance is available at the Page County website and the webstory at kmaland.com.