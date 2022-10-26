(Clarinda) -- With less than two weeks to go before the November 8 general election, Page County officials are demonstrating the ease and security of absentee voting.
Monday was the deadline for absentee ballots to be requested and sent by mail. However, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says residents may still vote absentee in her office until the day before the election. Wellhausen demonstrated the process of absentee voting to KMA News.
"In our office, they can vote absentee until November 7," said Wellhausen. "So, we give them this (absentee ballot request) form to fill out, and then we have them grab a pen, then they just fill out the form in its entirety. They want to make sure to fill out anything in yellow, then if they have any questions, we assist them with that process."
After filling out an absentee request form--which is then processed and verified by auditor staff members--voters are given not only a ballot, but also a return affidavit envelope and a yellow secrecy envelope. Voting then takes place in booths set up in a secluded area inside the auditor's office--which is actually the county supervisor's board room.
"When they finish voting, they're going to bring back a ballot," she said. "So, after they vote on this ballot, they're going to fold it in thirds, and then they're going to place it inside the secrecy envelope, then they'll place it inside the affidavit envelope, then seal it up. What we do is file it in back in a locked file cabinet, and they're not counted until election night, then."
After the polls close on Election Night, the office's absentee team--which is balanced with equal representation for each major political party--opens the sealed ballots and stacks them in piles of 25.
"We run these in batches through our system," said Wellhausen. "So, basically then, we have our team come and put them in stacks of 25. The ballots are then placed in a tabulating machine, which then prints out the results. Page County's Auditor's Office--and other offices in southwest Iowa--is open for absentee voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wellhausen says curbside absentee voting is also available.
"If anybody isn't able to come in because of steps or anything like that, we can actually curbside vote individuals," said Wellhausen. "So, if anybody missed that deadline, they can either call our office, or if they have somebody driving them, they can just have that person come in, and we can make sure that we give them an absentee ballot, so that they can vote, as well."
Wellhausen also reminds absentee voters to bring some form of identification with them--such as a driver's license, for example, to the auditor's office. Anyone with questions can contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.