(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School District residents are reminded of the particulars for next Tuesday's special election.
Voters go the polls March 7th on a special referendum with two questions: a $14 million bond issue for renovations to both the Pre-K-6 and 7-12 facilities, and a voted physical plant and equipment levy for additional projects. In Page County, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Public Library. Clarinda district residents residing in Taylor County cast ballots at the New Market Community Center during those same hours. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clarinda district residents, specifically, are eligible to vote in the special election.
"Voting is based on where an individual resides, or as we like to say, where they sleep at night," said Wellhausen. "So, if that person resides within that Clarinda School District, they are eligible to vote. If they're unsure, they can always call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219 to check on that."
Wellhausen says poll workers are set for the special election.
"At the polls, we'll have five precinct election officials working," she said. "Then, we'll also have an absentee board of three individuals. So, they, of course, will be in here in the auditor's office in the evening counting the absentee ballots that have come in."
About 50 absentee ballots have been received thus far. Wellhausen says in-person absentee voting is still available in her office.
"As for mailing out absentee ballots, that window has already closed," said Wellhausen. "So, the individuals can still come and vote absentee in the auditor's office. They can actually do that until Monday, March 6th in our office. As well, we will be on Friday, March 3rd until 5 p.m. for individuals wanting to come in and vote."
Again, anyone with questions about voting in Tuesday's Clarinda School District special election should call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219.