(Clarinda) -- Hotly-contested races translated into a good turnout and "exciting" day at the polls in Page County.
That's according to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, who tells KMA News she's pleased with the turnout for Tuesday's general elections. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office indicates 26.51% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in the just-concluded elections.
"We had a lot of contested races in different areas across the county," said Wellhausen. "I thought that really brought a lot of people out, and we were glad that many people chose to come and vote. It was an exciting day."
It was the second combined municipal and school board election in Iowa. Wellhausen says round two of the double election went smooth.
"I think every election, we try different things," she said, "and, we see if different things we do work, and if they don't, we always try to adjust. This election, we made a few changes, and we thought it really helped at the end of the night getting the results in faster. Those things, we'll know and make sure that we try to do in the future. But, overall, we thought things went really well, and we're just getting used to the new way of doing things."
Wellhausen also says early education efforts helped voters deal with election changes approved in the 2021 Iowa Legislative Session--such as a shorter absentee voting timeframe, and shorter hours at the polls.
"Overall, I think most people were aware of the hour change," said Wellhausen. "We tried to push that out early. We tried to make people aware of that absentee window, and that timeframe was shorter, and also, too, getting those absentee ballots back as of last (Tuesday) night. So, we thought overall, things went really well."
Wellhausen adds some outstanding absentee ballots did not arrive in her office before the Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline, and weren't counted. Results are unofficial until the Page County Board of Supervisors' canvassing during regular meetings November 9th and 16th.