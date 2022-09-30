(Clarinda) -- Keep those absentee ballots coming in--that's the message from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen.
Wellhausen tells KMA News her office received 237 ballot requests as of Friday. And, she expected that number to clear 250 as the November general election approaches. Wellhausen tells KMA News there's still time to request a ballot via mail.
"They can request ballots now for the general election for any point in time--that date was August 30," said Wellhausen. "That date was August 30, so we're past that date. So, we do encourage if they want that ballot mailed out to request it as soon as possible. We can't actually mail out that ballot until October 19."
October 19 is also the first day of in-person absentee voting at county auditor's offices statewide. Residents have until the day before the election to vote at county auditor's offices. Wellhausen adds October 24 is the last date ballots can be mailed out. Thus, she says it's important to send in that ballot request ASAP.
"They get that request in early," she said, "that means that we can get it sent out the first day, which just gives them all the time possible to be able to have that ballot sent, and also to be able to have it as well, and then have it returned."
Wellhausen says October 24 is also the deadline for voter registration for the upcoming election.
"If anybody isn't registered to vote, we can go ahead and get those forms sent to them, or else we can guide them to where they're at on our website, as well," said Wellhausen."
Anyone with questions regarding absentee voting or voter registration should call Melissa Wellhausen at the Page County Auditor's Office, 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.