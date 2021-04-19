Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.