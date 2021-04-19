(Clarinda) — The Page County Auditor’s Office will be closed for a couple of afternoons next week for staff election training.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says her office will be closed on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29 from 1-4 p.m. to allow her staff to go through state election training. The 2021 citywide and school board elections in November will be the first major undertaking for election officials across the state under a new series of laws passed by the legislature and signed into law this spring. In a previous interview with KMA News, Wellhausen says her office continues to train and educate voters on the law changes.
"There's going to be some definite hurdles to work through," said Wellhausen. "Our biggest hurdle, first and foremost, is just getting this out to all of our voters and make them aware of it. Because it is a significant change for everyone. We just want to make them aware of these new change and these guidelines. We still want everybody to be able to vote and exercise. It's just making sure people are aware so they don't get in a situation where they're not able to.”
Under the new law, polls will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. and absentee ballots must be received by the Auditor’s office by the time polls close on Election Day.