Justin Allen Sickler

Justin Allen Sickler

(Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces charges of driving while barred in Page County.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 42-year-old Justin Allen Sickler of Yorktown was arrested Friday morning for driving under suspension. Shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call regarding a person looking in vehicles at a residence in the 2800 block of B Avenue, approximately 8 miles south of Shenandoah. The property owner told authorities the suspect fled in a black SUV with blackout Iowa license plates. After following the vehicle's tracks in the snow-covered roads, a vehicle matching the description was located in the 1200 block of 300th Street, approximately 3 miles west of Northboro.

Sickler was arrested at the scene, then taken to the Page County Jail, where he's held on bonds totaling $491.25, pending further court proceedings. Palmer says more charges are pending at this time.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.