(Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces charges of driving while barred in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 42-year-old Justin Allen Sickler of Yorktown was arrested Friday morning for driving under suspension. Shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call regarding a person looking in vehicles at a residence in the 2800 block of B Avenue, approximately 8 miles south of Shenandoah. The property owner told authorities the suspect fled in a black SUV with blackout Iowa license plates. After following the vehicle's tracks in the snow-covered roads, a vehicle matching the description was located in the 1200 block of 300th Street, approximately 3 miles west of Northboro.
Sickler was arrested at the scene, then taken to the Page County Jail, where he's held on bonds totaling $491.25, pending further court proceedings. Palmer says more charges are pending at this time.